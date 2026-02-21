Theft Of Money Won’t Stop PF Convention – Lubinda.

THE Patriotic Front (PF) will go ahead with the national convention at the end of this month despite the embezzlement of the money meant for the event, acting president Given Lubinda has said.

In an interview with The Mast recently, Lubinda said the party would go ahead with the said convention to choose a leader who would compete with President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13 general elections.

He said a known individual had embezzled a substantial amount of money meant for the convention.

“Someone embezzled money meant for the convention, but what I can tell you is that the convention is going forward by the month end of this month,” Lubinda said.

He said the central committee would soon meet and come up with a tentative date for the said convention.

Time was running out for the party.

The convention was needed so that members could concentrate on the general elections.

Lubinda said the central committee was working in unison and was confident that convention would go as planned.

“We are just trying to finalise a few things but as things stand the convention is on cards and it will be held this month,” he said.