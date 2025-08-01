There are a few opposition “idiots” who think they can go it alone in 2026 – Muhabi



Zambia We Want spokesperson Muhabi Lungu has denounced what he described as the collective “stupidity” of the opposition, and some opposition “idiots” who insist on going it alone despite the existential threat the ruling UPND poses to the country.





And Lungu said going by his curriculum vitae (CV), he was highly qualified but was not going round projecting himself to be president.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Lungu decried what he felt was the inability by those in the opposition to come to terms that they were facing an entrenched group in the UPND, whose interest was to win at all cost and by any means. He said it was amazing that those in the opposition





