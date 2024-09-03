“THERE CAN BE NO ECONOMIC GROWTH WITHOUT SUSTAINABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY”…KBF



As we continue to endure the ongoing load shedding crisis , it is evident that the UPND government has no clear plans or solutions for the Zambians. This government has lamentably failed to protect the interests of it’s citizens especially those in the informal sector, agricultural sector, small businesses and the huge businesses. While we are alive to the drought situation obtaining which has exacerbated our power shortage, it is completely unacceptable and disheartening to see the lack of any proactive measures from those in power to alleviate the suffering of our people. This government simply does not care. This government has no clue as to solve problems.



While it is clear that small and big businesses are struggling to keep up with their production targets , the UPND government wants to pretend that all is well. That businesses must continue to be taxed and ZRA must meet its tax collection targets.This kind of thinking is not only unrealistic, but is also unkind, irresponsible and uncaring.

At household level the situation is even worse. Imagine a house of a husband, wife and four children living in a home with only one toilet and one bathroom. No electricity means the water supply is erratic and unsustainable. What levels of hygiene is this government subjecting our people to? This is a danger to our people’s health not to mention the inconvenience and embarrassment in case of visitors . The threat to our livelihoods can not be over emphasised. If the children need to go to school and the parents need to go to work, how does such a family get by ? The UPND government is totally out of touch with reality and the suffering of our people.



As for the general economy it is not possible for our economy to grow as small and big businesses are now at the mercy of Zesco while the UPND government watches hopelessly without a plan or solution in mind.



Fellow Zambians, in times of a crisis, a responsible government should be at the forefront if finding solutions. A responsible and caring government should be addressing it’s people and keeping them informed of what it is doing. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. The UPND government is totally oblivious and clueless. Yet, we have a President who is an economist.



Zambia Must Prosper(ZMP) calls on the government to talk to our people. This President was very quick to talk about anything and everything he saw as wrong when he was in the opposition. What has happened now? Our people need to be comforted and given a clear road map on government’s plans to end this LOADSHEDDING crisis. Our people must be given hope and not neglected. Access to electricity is not a luxury; it is a basic right that our people need at household level and at business level for our nation to be productive and ensure economic growth.



ZMP believes in a Zambia where every citizen has an opportunity to thrive and ensure that one prospers. Like we keep saying: WHEN ZAMBIANS PROSPER, ZAMBIA PROSPERS.



