There has been zero protests allowed since 2021- Miles Sampa

Thursday 28th August, 2025



Earlier today the SG of PF Hon Nakachinda, MCC Isaiah Bwanga and I were at the US embassy in Lusaka and had a meeting with the US Ambassador His Excellency Michael Gonzales.





We presented and discussed a number of National, Public and diaspora concerns as regards governance, selective corruption fight, selective ethnic arrests or justice, stoppage of the PF by the ECZ from participating in by-elections, capture of public institutions for partisan or hold on power advantage.





This also includes stoppage of freedoms of speech, association or expression. There has been zero protests allowed since 2021, arrests of opposition MPs & ignoring of ruling party MPs or Ministers that commit similar so called speech crimes (sedition), zero vibrant or silenced civil society, Mufumbwe Gold mine killings, Human Rights abuse on Francis Kapwepwe, the $15,000 visa bond requirement etc etc.





We shall go everywhere possible to expose the UPND & HH disregard of the ‘Rule of Law’ in preference for the ‘Rule of Man or Woman’ in all 3 arms of government namely Executive, Legislature & Judiciary plus the ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia).





Miles B. Sampa, MP

Leader of Oppostion



