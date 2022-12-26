There Is No Better Place For A Child To Grow, Than In The Home Of It’s Parents- Chilufya Tayali

THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE FOR A CHILD TO GROW, THAN IN THE HOME OF IT’S PARENTS

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

When I first went to Ethiopia, it was not for marriage, but to satisfy licentiousness and I was in the league the moment I saw those beautiful Ethiopian Air hostesses such that I managed to convince one of them to continue flying me, after the plane had landed, into one of the Hotels in Addis Ababa.

The following day, I was busy with one lady I had identified from social media to be my tour guide. In the night, I had a libertine cab-driver to take me into the darkest corners of Addis, but the rooms were lit by the light skins of ladies who moved like they were dancing, almost naked. It was a life of debauchery and I cared less.

I kept the hotel busy, with traffic such that, one morning the food and beverage manager came to me and asked;

“Is it just our food that you are eating, or you brought something from your Country? You are too busy with ladies, are you from Kenya?”.

I instantly became a tourist ambassador and told her about Zambia and Bemba men. I told her, we don’t drink boosters, but we eat beans and groundnuts to keep ourselves strong.

I realised, they hotel stuff must have been discussing me and she was missing out on the party, but I promised to come back for her in the near future to see the baby she was carrying in a her womb.

SO HOW DID I END UP IN MARRIAGE

It was on a day of resting, on the Sabbath, when I had had enough and I just wanted to be alone, away from everyone, so I thought of going for a movie without anyone.

Unfortunately, I got on a wrong minibus (Taxi as the call it in Ethiopia), the only one who could help me, was this beautiful innocent looking young ladies. But it was not a day of hunting so I never even activated libidinous, besides, she looked younger and unexperienced.

Anyway to answer your curiosity, this young lady converted me, like Saul in the Acts of Apostles 9:1-13. She brought sense of morality when she took me to Holy Trinity Church, then offered to pay for my cab and called me a few times when I was on a cab to the hotel, just make sure I was okay.

My experience with girls is that I had to spend on them, apart from one, so, she gobsmasked me. If it was one of the Ethiopian tricks, I fell for it.

In spite of my wickedness, I have always wanted a girl who is religious and she presented just that and said, she would never divorce a man, especially if she has children with him.

When I arrived at the hotel, I sent a picture to one of my friends Bokani Soko and narrated about this piety and generous girl. From nowhere Bokani was like……

“Marry that girl, you have been single for too long”. he said it in a strong voice such that, I thought to myself…..”I can do this”.

I spoke about a few challenges of dating a woman from Ethiopia, in terms of finances and making her quit her job, but Bokani was like, we will help you, though the fool never even did apart from a few air tickets he bought for me (young man never count on the promises of your friends when you are planning that wedding).

Anyway, I fought my way to win this young lady’s heart and we got married.

WHAT WAS MY LIFE BEFORE I GOT MARRIED TO BANA-KIYA

When I went through my first divorce, my two girls were rather very young at 6 and 2 years old. The court granted us a shared custody whereby I stayed with the girls during school days but they spent the weekends with their mother.

I never wanted to date, seriously, because I didn’t want to destabilise my girls, however occasionally, on weekends (when my children were not with me) I would go hunting for a fresh kill.

I usually went to one of the popular night clubs were there these young nice chicks, who went out for a good time of bulls and dancing. I like watching people dance when they are drunk.

THE CONNECTION WITH THE TITLE ABOUT DIVORCE AND CHILDREN

So, here is the thing, I just wanted to demonstrate to you that, I have been a wreathed guy, coming from a broken family, which has a huge impact on who I am today, regardless of my age.

Further, I want you to know that of the many girls I met in and outside Zambia, that accommodated me, came from broken families. Yes, I had one girl that came from a good family, but she was and still is a very good girl and I hold her in high esteem.

In other words 99.9% of the girls I messed up with, come from broken families. I have never met a girl who told me a story of how bad her parents fight hence leaving home or seeking solace in the clubs or men.

I have also been arrested several times, and most of the young people I find in the cells, come from broken families.

In addition to that, I have interacted with many street children, of whom the story is the same.

Therefore, I have concluded, that, it is not true to say, let us divorce so that the children can grow up well, because many broken people, failing to keep their relationships and indulging in debauchery (starting with myself), come from broken families.

Of course there are a few, coming from good families who go wayward but given if I have to fight, I will have to do it to keep my marriage.

By the way, do you realise that most promiscuous girls are very beautiful, because they come from beautiful ladies who think they are too beautiful to bear the challenges of marriage.

Next I will tell you why these beautiful ladies find it difficult to stay in marriage.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES COME FIRST!!!