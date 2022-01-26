By Daily Star Reporter

Even if President Hakainde won on the 12th August and just sat in State House drinking tea for six months, it would still be better than it was before, Dr Nevers Mumba says.

Dr Mumba applauded the UPND for saving the country adding that Zambia was headed for destruction under PF.

He said the Head of State didn’t have to make a speech, “he doesn’t have to go anywhere, he doesn’t even have to change anything, he just sits there for six months, Zambia would still be better than it was the last 20 years.”

“The reason I am saying this is because we are the victims of the brutality of the former regime. We went to jail together. While our colleague President was going to jail in Kabwe, was going to jail everywhere, I was also going to jail in other places because we were fighting so that we can have a country that is free for our citizens.”

The MMD president said there is no economic or political reason to vote for PF.

Speaking when he addressed the media yesterday, Dr Mumba said PF cannot be voted for by anybody who loves Zambia around this time.

The opposition leader said the punishment that Zambians gave the PF is still intact.

He said voting for the PF in the forthcoming Kabwata Parliamentary by-election would be a waste.

Dr Mumba recalled the time he was victimised by the PF regime in the past 10 years.

“Don’t remove that punishment. The sentence is not five months for PF, the sentence eternal. The sentence for PF is life imprisonment. They can sing all they want, they can insult all they want, they can be arrogant as they want but its over, as long as this new generation of Zambians exist. The type of politics our colleagues teach shall never be, will never be accepted anywhere ever again by the Zambian people. So there is no need to go to the booth and vote for PF, it’s a wasted vote….because Zambians have had the experience with them,” he said.

“MMD as I speak, our experience with the PF was brutal. We were having meetings in the bush, frightened of Mr Lungu’s policemen. Now police camps are full of tear gas because no one is using tear gas now. There is no need for tear gas. We were being tear gassed in Lundazi and UPND just by crossing the President on the road, somebody…its treason to prison. We are free from this.”

He argued that the sentiments made by PF officials that the Head of State fighting them are not true.

Dr Mumba said PF destroyed itself.

“We thank UPND for the resilience, nothing comes easy. You paid the price, many lives were lost, and Anderson Mazoka never lived enough to see this day but the day has come because God is a faithful God. Our colleagues the PF, we heard them yesterday and I want to say this, complaining that the UPND and President is a bad man and a bad party, he is fighting against PF, trying to destroy PF. PF destroyed itself. UPND can’t destroy PF,” he said.

“PF nibalya batila babapelo muti kuli ba doctor instead ukunwa umutu banwa poison. You can not blame the doctor, you put the poison yourself in your mouth. UPND is not the one that is troubling you, PF youre the problem. PF you have to blame yourself they are asking us about vehicles, they are persecuting us….Ba PF mulekwatako insoni. Don’t think you are the ones God loves more than the MMD. What you did to us after winning in 2011, we used to run like chickens. You got all the vehicles belonging to MMD, even the bicycles, t-shirts…..you burnt them, even the sweets you got them.”

The opposition leader said the institutions of government had the responsibility to ask politicians questions.

He advised members of the PF to give the officers answers to the questions being asked with regards to campaign motor vehicles.

Dr Mumba said going to police with the mentality that they were in government will not help them because no one cares.

“That is why am telling you that mulekwatako insoni. The institutions of government have the responsibility to ask questions and my advice to our friends is that when they ask you questions answer the questions. Going there with the mentality that you were in government nobody cares, you are no longer in government,” he said.

“Ubuteko nauchinja……even those who used to salute you, right now he is your boss. When he says chosani nsapato, chosa nsapato…..dont be arrogant. Let the law take its course. We will do the reconciliation in the future after the criminals are put behind bars. I was a vice president before but I am not vice president now. So when they arrested me ba PF and took me to court, and took me to jail…three policemen came to arrest me, they were crying then I asked them nishi ulelila iwe ati when you were vice president who was always with you. I don’t like whats happening to you but batituma chabe.”

He advised the UPND that they had to be humble and allow the law to take its course.

“You have to be humble so that the law can take its course. Bantwala ku Woodlands Police Cells, namafi mulya mwine mu cell, former vice president, I didn’t stand there and say don’t touch me am former vice president. Bambi tamwalipo naba vice president, mwalifye ba minister, mwalifye ba DC,” he said.