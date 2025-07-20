There Is No Evidence To Suggest That Edgar Lungu Wished To Be Buried Abroad- Attorney General Kabesha

Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha has told a South African court that there is no evidence to suggest that former President Edgar Lungu wished to be buried abroad.

Mr. Kabesha’s submission comes in response to claims made by the Lungu family, particularly former First Lady Esther Lungu, regarding the late president’s burial preferences.



In earlier testimony, Mrs. Lungu had admitted that her husband did not specify any burial arrangements or wishes in his will.

However, she stated that during the former president’s stay in South Africa, he had been consistent in expressing his desire that President Hakainde Hichilema should have no involvement with his body upon his death.

Mrs. Lungu further argued that her late husband feared he would not be afforded a dignified funeral if his remains were handled in Zambia.

In a counter-submission, Mr. Kabesha maintained that the absence of explicit instructions or documented wishes from Mr. Lungu meant that the narrative of a burial abroad could not stand as fact.

He asserted that the evidence presented in court strongly suggests that the former head of state never formally or informally requested to be laid to rest outside Zambia.

The matter has since attracted significant public interest, particularly given the political rivalry between Mr. Lungu and President Hichilema, which continues to color public discourse around the late president’s legacy and final rites.

The South African court is expected to consider both sides’ arguments before delivering its ruling on the matter.