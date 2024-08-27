THERE IS NOTHING WRONG THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU SAID IN SAMFYA- HON MWIIMBU IS BEING A DRAMA KING AS ALWAYS- Saboi Imboela

THERE IS NOTHING WRONG THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU SAID IN SAMFYA- HON MWIIMBU IS BEING A DRAMA KING AS ALWAYS

THE UPND Ministers hon. Jack Mwiimbu and hon Cornelius Mweetwa have been competing as to who is the biggest drama King in the ruling party. While hon Mweetwa took the first spot for a long while, hon Mwiimbu has clearly taken over the number one spot. Shocking that they are both lawyers by profession.

At the Citizen’s First/ UKA Samfya rally over the weekend, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu clearly said civil servants doing ifyabupuba will face the consequences when government changes in 2026.

If some people condemning his statement knew how the opposition are suffering at the hands of some of these politically influenced civil servants, they would not even say a word.

President HH sorted out civil servants that were political and abused him when he was in opposition. Truth of the matter is that, when power changes, it is not just the people who say so, but anyone who forms government can never condone civil servants that abuse the law to sort out the opposition on behalf of the ruling party. Civil servants should stay away from politics and work with the government of the day, while serving the public, which includes the opposition. Why should a civil servant fail to serve me when I visit their office, all because I am not in the ruling party? Why should the police arrest me anyhow all because the politicians have told them so? Why should court judgements be politically influenced?

Before they give people charges, the police even clearly tell you that they are waiting for instructions. So I repeat, there is nothing wrong that President ECL said in Samfya. Presidents Sata and HH both said similar things while in opposition and when they formed government, politically exposed civil servants became casualties. That is the sad reality of our politics.

And while in the past, only high ranking civil servants became casualties of political changes, the UPND has actually fired even low ranking officials that were perceived to be political while they were in opposition. So civil servants have learnt the hard way the consequences of doing ifyabupuba fyama politics when your job requires you to be neutral.

We ALL want a professional and objective civil service for the good of Zambia and all its citizens. That is the only way that our country will develop now and in future.

By Saboi Imboela

President- NDC

Regular victim of ifyabupuba