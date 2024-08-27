THERE IS NOTHING WRONG THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU SAID IN SAMFYA- HON MWIIMBU IS BEING A DRAMA KING AS ALWAYS- Saboi Imboela

THERE IS NOTHING WRONG THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU SAID IN SAMFYA- HON MWIIMBU IS BEING A DRAMA KING AS ALWAYS
THE UPND Ministers hon. Jack Mwiimbu and hon Cornelius Mweetwa have been competing as to who is the biggest drama King in the ruling party. While hon Mweetwa took the first spot for a long while, hon Mwiimbu has clearly taken over the number one spot. Shocking that they are both lawyers by profession.
At the Citizen’s First/ UKA Samfya rally over the weekend, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu clearly said civil servants doing ifyabupuba will face the consequences when government changes in 2026.
If some people condemning his statement knew how the opposition are suffering at the hands of some of these politically influenced civil servants, they would not even say a word.
President HH sorted out civil servants that were political and abused him when he was in opposition. Truth of the matter is that, when power changes, it is not just the people who say so, but anyone who forms government can never condone civil servants that abuse the law to sort out the opposition on behalf of the ruling party. Civil servants should stay away from politics and work with the government of the day, while serving the public, which includes the opposition. Why should a civil servant fail to serve me when I visit their office, all because I am not in the ruling party? Why should the police arrest me anyhow all because the politicians have told them so? Why should court judgements be politically influenced?
Before they give people charges, the police even clearly tell you that they are waiting for instructions. So I repeat, there is nothing wrong that President ECL said in Samfya. Presidents Sata and HH both said similar things while in opposition and when they formed government, politically exposed civil servants became casualties. That is the sad reality of our politics.
And while in the past, only high ranking civil servants became casualties of political changes, the UPND has actually fired even low ranking officials that were perceived to be political while they were in opposition. So civil servants have learnt the hard way the consequences of doing ifyabupuba fyama politics when your job requires you to be neutral.
We ALL want a professional and objective civil service for the good of Zambia and all its citizens. That is the only way that our country will develop now and in future.
By Saboi Imboela
President- NDC
Regular victim of ifyabupuba
Saboi. Kindly note the following nonsense that Lungu spewed in Samfya:
The head of the civil service is the Secretary to the Cabinet. As such , it’s his office that can issue such a statement.
The Civil service has failed to perform because of such interference.
UPND cadres you have short term memory in psychiatry we call it amnesia. Most of you insulting her , you have easily forgotten what President HH went through on the hands of trigger happy police officers, cadres , civil servants. Senior citizens a long and distinguished career UPND cadre, can confirm personally warning those abusing him that HH is a Zambian first and to make things better in he the main opposition political leader who deserves the highest respect and honour. Stop abusing him. You recall he stopped from entering Eastern province deliberately delaying him to leave the airport, CB the same and too many acts of desperation and stupidity were made against president HH by well known civil servants and the police in particular.
Today , this is happening which my humble opinion thought the way president HH has gone through this he will make a good leader to stop this nuisance. Today you go to the ministry of education just to update your CV you have to pay k15,000 to HR through their organised crime syndicates, go to Provincial Education office in Kabwe, they promote 10 Tongas as headteachers on the spot.
When people are saying please don’t over do. Go to Zesco, Judiciary, prisons , police , ZNS, Army, ECZ, Education, Health, just to mention a few . I can assure you if you don’t want truly to have your relatives in civil service removed or demoted please change your ways. We have seen people who had no money Mark buying ranches and trucks showing off on social media platforms. Why has Mark got the money from the man who had nothing?
Do you think the properties that you are confiscating from your perceived enemies will not be returned if there was a change of government?
Do you think and believe people who have from no where building and buying Ranches and trucks from unexplained sources of income or wealth will not face the same consequences that your perceived enemies are facing ? I’m not in anyway or another supporting or defending criminal activities but the fair application of laws . Do you think those who have called other tribes they have poverty minds will not be reported to the police in Luapula and spend time away from their homes which have the police stations nearby? Do you think , the promotions of those people from one tribe will not be reserved if there is a change of government? We human beings have little memories to show, the same mistakes that PF did are even worse in UPND. I do not think president HH is aware of the scale of the gravity that his disciples are doing openly with no regard whatsoever for him. People are quiet about everything because they don’t want to be arrested. People writing here supporting the indefensible actions are like those PF cadres who used to insult, discredit and make threats to those with different opinions, views and beliefs. They used alebwelelapo. Today where are they or Lungu? Please to hide behind the keyboards go into markets , compounds or villages and hear what they are their feelings, thoughts and fears of what is happening to strategically position yourselves and make some decisions that are sensible and meaningful. We can argue here and throw tantrums as shadow enemies when the people who can retain president HH to the highest office are there quietly observing. Please help the president by not shielding him from what the ordinary people are saying or feeling. You guys have the power and influence to speak to the president. We don’t what to hear wish we had listened earlier when it’s too. Being in opposition it’s not easily when you were ruling. I rest my case
