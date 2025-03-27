THERE IS ONE CLAUSE WHICH IS EQUAL TO THE WHOLE BILL10- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti
THERE IS ONE CLAUSE WHICH IS EQUAL TO THE WHOLE BILL10
I have just finished reading Minister Kasune’s statement to Parliament, on the proposed constitutional amendments.
Ehh, people!
I found the reason government is amending the constitution. No, it’s not women, youth or delimitation – never did think it was, but hey.
It’s one change, hiding innocuously in the fufu veve. The Queen bee, in a busy hive full of worker bees. All there to keep her safe.
It’s Number 7, in the statement.
Increase in the Number of Nominated Members
It reads:
The Constitution under Article 68(2) B) provides that there shall be not more than 8 nominated Members of Parliament.
Here is the Queen Bee:
It is proposed that Article 68(2) (B) be amended so as to increase the number – now the poison – TO A NUMBER THAT WOULD BE PROVIDED BY AN ACT OF PARLIAMENT.
Hau, President Hichilema!
I will grant this to you. Your team is cleverer than PF, who went overboard with mad clauses, until even a blind man could see them.
You have gone with just one killer one, that you hope people will not see. Of course you have added a few iffy proposals, to keep people distracted from the one clause that is equal to the whole Bill 10.
Look Zambians, if just this amendment passes, the President and the ruling party are untouchable. You see, exactly like Bill 10 tried to, the UPND is trying to give itself a limitless number of MPs that can be increased at any time, by a simple majority vote.
So, it would not matter if, in the next election, the ruling party loses lots of seats. All it needs is a small majority. Then, it can, by an Act of Parliament, provide for the President to nominate enough MPs to give him 2/3 majority. After that, it’s curtains. The Constitution is theirs.
They can amend, at leisure, the real clauses they want to.
Hau, Hau, Hau♀️!
President Hichilema, this is beyond wrong. It’s dictatorial. It’s against the idea of a constitution which fully creates all important institutions. Remember how we kept saying under Bill 10, that Parliament cannot be allowed to create itself. What has changed??
No! Stop yourself, Sir!
Laura, if the number of appointed MP’s is subject to parliament approval, how then have you come to the conclusion that the ruling party will have more numbers in parliament if they lose majority seats in the election? how can they who have lost many seats in the election have numbers in parliament to decide how many MP’s to appoint?. Sometimes learn to analyse things properly and not using emotions when it comes to governance matters. How about if the the majority new delimited constituencies will have more numbers in opposition strong areas?, What is the reason behind wanting to increase parliament seats, is it to have more reach in line with area development for current large constituencies?
Ba Bridger, Ms. Miti’s argument is that the number of nominated MPs can be increased with a SIMPLE majority vote and thereafter the ruling party can acquire the requisite two thirds to amend the constitution. Instead of putting her down, listen to her argument. In matters of this nature, it is best to assume a worst case scenario.
Trust is good but control is better. Ms. Miti has a valid point which should not be taken lightly.
Plz!!!plzz!!! Let them leave our constitution alone, they can sell our electricity,our mines, maize etc but llet them leave the constitution ALONE twapopwela !!!!!.
OOH my GOD, we currently have a bloated GOVERNMENT, we did away with deputy Ministers, even the 8 nominated members of Parliament is too much. We have a tax regime that favours external interest as opposed to the LOCALS.
Where are we going to get the money to pay increased number of MPs gratuity, increased wasteful (Consumption) CDF later on CIVIL SERVANTS. Is the Parliament building going to be renovated or a new one built to accommodate the increased number of MPs
Above all LAURA you have point. there is more to the demand for the amendment than meets the eye.
Presidency term is linked MPs TENURE why amend the tenure.?
Anyway FILI UKO TULEYA.
Mama Laura, let us debate this one well without name calling, in older or previous constitution the slots for nominations for MPs in Parliament was actually 10.Mind you the number of political parties in Zambia has increased significantly to compete with the ruling party.The independent MPs is open and it also increases the competition.The nominated MPs help as safety valve more especially that three categories of people are encouraged and supported to have some slots, the women, the youth and differently abled.The ruling UPND has exhibited good will in advocating for equal representation in both Parliament and Local government setup.Do you want a situation where the Minister of Finance presents a finance bill and it is deliberately rejected in the house? How shall the government run? You know when delayments are experienced in passing the budget bill the government programs fail to be attained and the people can suffer.We have of late witnessed political thoughts that are jeopardizing good government plans or intentions, just to oppose nearly all that is suggested to cause failure.Let us be patriotic and put Zambian interest first.Why should we view everything negatively.We must debate this matter carefully so that we may have a better understanding.If we start with suspicions we shall end up making wrong judgements.
And why does the opposition feel the amendment of constitution is to the advantage of UPND? Have they already lost hope in the up coming election? Don’t conceed before the election is held. If you do so it means you will never accept any thing good.Your hearts will always be filled with anger like that MP from Luapula who is always upset in Parliament
These failures should be fixing the cost of living instead of tempering with the constitution. How I wish we could borrow a real president like Captain Ibrahim Traore to rule us for just 3 months to fix all the mess that Hakainde has created.
Vote for change in 2026.