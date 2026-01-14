There isn’t enough time for ECZ to conduct delimitation – PF MP George Chisanga

There isn’t enough time for ECZ to conduct delimitation – Chisanga



By: News Diggers



LUKASHYA PF MP George Chisanga says there isn’t enough time for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to conduct delimitation.

Chisanga claimed that any agenda that has to be done within two months is a pretext of how the UPND want to rig the elections.





On Monday, ECZ announced that it was in the final stages of preparations to begin the delimitation process.





But commenting on that in an interview, Tuesday, Chisanga said the delimitation exercise should have taken over six months.

“This thing is now in a state of confusion, what we had said was going to be a complication is what has arisen as a complication

