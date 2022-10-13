There Should Be No Elections In Kabushi, Kwacha Without The Bulldozer And Bonanza- Dr Fred M’membe challenges UPND

THERE SHOULD BE NO ELECTIONS IN KABUSHI, KWACHA WITHOUT THE BULLDOZER AND BONANZA

…..defeat them through the ballot since you claim to be popular, Dr Fred M’membe challenges UPND

Ndola….Thursday, October 13, 2022

They (UPND) know that they do not stand a chance of winning Kwacha and Kabushi if Hon Bowman Lusambo and Hon Joe Malanji are on the ballot, Dr Fred M’membe has said.

Leader of the fastest growing Socialist Party Zambia (SP) has slammed the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over the stance they have taken in the by election to be held in the said constituencies.

The opposition leader said no election should be held in the two constituencies without the “Bulldozer” and “Bonanza” on the ballot.

Dr M’membe has since asked ECZ to reverse its decision.

“We ask ECZ to reverse the decision they have made. If they cannot comply with the provisions of our Constitution, demand that they resign from their posts instead of setting the country on fire,” he said in an interview.

“No elections should be held in Kabushi and Kwacha without fresh nominations. It is lawlessness and contempt of court for the ECZ to proceed to conduct elections in Kabushi and Kwacha when there are active court processes relating to the same issue. They know that they do not stand a chance of winning Kwacha and Kabushi if Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji are on the ballot, hence this desperation to exclude these two from the ballot.”

The SP President however wondered why the UPND, which claims to be popular in both constituencies, cannot just defeat the duo in the ballot.

“But should we destroy the institution credibility for both ECZ and Judiciary just to punish these two individuals. Why not defeat them through the ballot if the UPND is popular as they claim in these two constituencies,” he wondered.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, we are wondering where they are taking this country. Muletutwala kwisa? Please stop trying to destroy the credibility of the institutions. You were elected to rebuild, not to worsen the standing of ECZ and the judiciary in the eyes of the public.”

Commenting on the role of the Attorney General, the opposition leader said it is very clear that he was not defending public interest regarding the matter in question.

Dr M’membe charged that the Attorney General is defending the interests of the ruling party.

“They seem to have decided that they would rather have no elections in both Kabushi and Kwacha than allow the courts to pass verdict that would pave way for Mr Malanji and Mr Lusambo to stand in by election. This is not acceptable,” he said.