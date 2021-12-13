By Mary Mbewe

FORMER Health minister, Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that reports of expired drugs and leaking condoms were falsified and has challenged the new dawn government to thoroughly investigate the alleged scandal.

Dr Chilufya said that there were three forces in government engaged in a battle of ‘thrones’ which included government officials at Cabinet level, rival businessmen and some civil servants all fighting to get an upper hand.

He said a cartel of politicians, rival businessmen and strategically positioned civil servants defiled science and falsified reports to dent political threats.

Dr Chilufya maintained that there were no expired drugs or leaking condoms procured, distributed or dispensed under his tenure in office. But the cartel pushed the false narrative to ostracise their perceived political threats such as himself by denting their names in the public image.

Dr Chilufya said in an interview yesterday that he would be happy if this matter was investigated by the new government so that individuals pushing this ‘false’ narrative could be brought to book for falsifying information.

He said that he had been quiet for too long at the expense of his profession which has been tainted through a false narrative about expired drugs which never been the case.

“There were no leaking condoms and anyone claiming otherwise should be taken to strict proof,”

He said people’s minds must be free that there were no expired drugs ever dispensed under his tenure.

“it is time to set the record straight. We cannot sacrifice science at the altar of politics,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said no one should fraudulently create a wrong narrative to inflame the nation for political expedience.

He said the truth was the victim but that it could not be suppressed forever, saying it was time for the truth to come out.

Dr Chilufya said it was important to ensure that officers put in offices clad in constitutional immunity were not manipulated and should discharge their duties honestly.

He said it was important for politicians from the previous administration and the current one to uphold honest discourse.