‘There will be hell to pay!’ Trump threatens foreign country over election results

President Donald Trump threatened a foreign country in a new social media post on Monday night over the country’s election results.

“Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s comments come at a time when the New York Times described Trump as the “wildcard” in a “razor-thin” election in Honduras. About 48 hours before the polls closed, Trump threatened to withhold federal support from the country if his preferred candidate did not win, according to the outlet.

“The people of Honduras voted in overwhelming numbers on November 30th,” he continued. “The National Electoral Commission, the official body charged with counting the Votes, abruptly stopped counting at midnight on November 30th. Their count showed a close race between Tito Asfura and Salvador Nasralla with Asfura holding a narrow lead of 500 votes.”

“Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted,” the post added. “It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!”