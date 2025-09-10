THERE’LL BE CONSEQUENCES FOR THOSE WHO BOYCOTT HH’S ADDRESS – GOVT WHIP





GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says there will be consequences for those who plan to boycott the Presidential address.





Commenting on Matero PF MP Miles Sampa’s statement that opposition MPs were consulting with the party on whether to abscond President Hakainde Hichilema’s inaugural opening of Parliament this Friday, Mulusa said all MPs must attend the inaugural ceremony.





“Knowing Miles Sampa and the way he is, of course, he is politicking, but the presidential address is a special occasion, and if you plan to boycott it, it has its own consequences. What is important is that all members of parliament must attend the inaugural ceremony, the official meeting of Parliament, and there is no reason given for Miles Sampa to actually challenge other PF members of parliament to boycott the speech by the President”.





“All he is doing is just trying to politick. Of course, he is trying to also deepen confusion within the PF itself, but all I can say is that members of parliament must be above that [kind of] politics, and they should concentrate on what is important for their members and for Zambia,” said Mulusa.





“Miles is being very petty, and I think this country has moved on to be one of the best-performing countries so far. You cannot say what the President says does not come to fruition”.





“I think that is malice, and we are not going to accept that kind of mediocre leadership from… Miles Sampa should know that so far PF MPs are so organised and so reasonable to be entangled in their wrangle for leadership of the PF. I think he is trying to fish in a dry pond, he should realise that and be part of the responsible MPs that we all seem to be” he said.



