THERE’S A DANGEROUSLY THIN LINE BETWEEN CYBER REGULATION AND SILENCING PEOPLE – FR LUNGU



Catholic Priest Fr Noah Lungu says while the church does not support hate speech or malicious misinformation, the line between regulating cyberspace and silencing people is becoming dangerously thin.



Fr Lungu is urging Christians to stand for the truth in case cyber laws are being used to intimidate people or hide the truth.



During his homily, Wednesday, Fr Lungu said when God wants his word to be proclaimed, no earthly force will be able to hold it back.



“In our reading, we see a troubling but yet familiar scene. We see men of God arrested not for stealing anything, for violence, or for wrongdoing, but simply for speaking the truth about Jesus Christ. The High Priest and the Sadducees, feeling…



