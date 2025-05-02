THERE’S A DANGEROUSLY THIN LINE BETWEEN CYBER REGULATION AND SILENCING PEOPLE – FR LUNGU
Catholic Priest Fr Noah Lungu says while the church does not support hate speech or malicious misinformation, the line between regulating cyberspace and silencing people is becoming dangerously thin.
Fr Lungu is urging Christians to stand for the truth in case cyber laws are being used to intimidate people or hide the truth.
During his homily, Wednesday, Fr Lungu said when God wants his word to be proclaimed, no earthly force will be able to hold it back.
“In our reading, we see a troubling but yet familiar scene. We see men of God arrested not for stealing anything, for violence, or for wrongdoing, but simply for speaking the truth about Jesus Christ. The High Priest and the Sadducees, feeling…
When in opposition, Hakainde was the loudest man in SADC busy insulting the government and telling lies about them. Yet no one arrested him. Now, he wants to silence citizens so that they stop complaining about his failures. It will not work. If only he spent more time fixing the economy he has damaged himself, than arresting innocent opposition, our economy would not be on its knees right now. It is as if he is allergic to doing the job he was voted into office to do.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote for change in 2026.