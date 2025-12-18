“There’s no broke person in Saudi Arabia. Rollexes and Ferrari’s are like toys in Saudi Arabia.” Cardi B





“In Saudi Arabia, I feel broke. They don’t even look at me like I’m broke but financially I’m the lower class in Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia is very clean and everything is brand new. This country looks like it was just opened up yesterday. Everyone here is rich and they are very kind unlike rich people in most places around the world.



And guess what? They don’t even pay tãxes here. This is the perfect place for a vacation unless you wanna live a wayward lifestyle.” ~ Cardi B.





Cardi B is worth over $100-million but that’s nothing in Saudi Arabia bruh 😳