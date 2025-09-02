THERE’S NO GUARANTEE YOUNG PEOPLE WOULD MAKE BETTER LEADERS – SIMUTANYI





By: News Diggers



POLITICAL Analyst Neo Simutanyi says age does not make one a better leader, and there is no guarantee that young people can be better leaders compared to older people.





Simutanyi says that anyone aspiring to lead the country must belong to a political platform that can win power, adding that a new political party formed today cannot possibly win elections. On Monday, Nkana Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu said Zambians make the mistake of voting for the same people.





He stated that it was time for old leaders to sit on the sidelines and offer guidance while young people took over

leadership.

