There’s No Opposition in Uganda- Museveni



By: Daily Monitor



President Yoweri Museveni has reaffirmed his position that Uganda lacks a viable political opposition, stating that rival parties do not command sufficient public support or present a credible alternative policy agenda.





In a statement issued after the country’s 2026 general election, Museveni said the deployment of biometric voter verification (BVV) machines significantly reduced electoral malpractice, which he claimed had previously benefited opposition groups.





“The death-knell to the opposition were the BVV machines,” Museveni said. “With the BVV machines, the opposition’s lifeline of cheating was gone.”





He acknowledged that technical challenges involving some operators may have created limited gaps in implementation but said further intelligence assessments would clarify the full scope of any irregularities.





Museveni, who leads the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), secured 71.65 percent of the vote, according to official results.





His main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi — popularly known as Bobi Wine — received 24 percent.



The president pointed to the NRM’s grassroots structures and record in government as key factors behind its continued electoral dominance.





He cited party figures indicating that as of May 2025, the NRM had 21 million registered members, including 18.5 million eligible voters.





“If all the NRM turned up to vote, our vote would be 18.5 million and the opposition would remain with 2.5 million. This means 88 percent support for the NRM,” Museveni said, describing this as the current political balance in the country.





At the same time, he acknowledged that actual voter turnout has historically fallen below registration levels. He attributed this partly to internal party disputes, including allegations of irregularities during primary elections, which he said had discouraged some supporters and contributed to the emergence of independent candidates.





Museveni also accused elements within the opposition of intimidation and sporadic violence allegations opposition leaders have consistently denied.

#SunFmTvNews