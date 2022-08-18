There’s no war, military must support council work – HH

By Kombe Mataka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Zambia National Service must begin to support councils to make the work of local authorities effective and less costly.



He made the directive at a special meeting for the local authorities in Lusaka yesterday.

The meeting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre – Kenneth Kaunda Wing was aimed at unlocking economic and social development opportunities at local government level.

President Hichilema said the country was not at war and that defence forces would be stopped from doing council work if war was imminent.

“Use [Zambia] National Service. Ask National Service to be available. There is no war going on. The military service must be available to support council work. When the war is coming, we will know and we will remove

them from doing roads. They will go to war,” he said. “Minister of Local Government [Gary Nkombo], sit with the Minister of Defence [Ambrose Lufuma], make equipment at the

National Service available to do our roads and we will pay for it isn’t it? The councils have money. So the National Service will be

happy. Councils will be happy. Our residents will be happy.”

President Hichilema called on local authorities to stop politicking but

serve the people.



“It happened in the last seven years [but] it should not happen under your leadership. If you are one who worked in the last seven years, you must reform. If you don’t reform, don’t complain when you are taken

out and start saying it is tribalism. Aikona man! What tribalism? It is your performance. Don’t complain. Reform, change ,” he said. “You are being transferred some of you from one place to another. Sometimes ask a question ‘why am I being transferred?’ People are being nice to you otherwise they should have removed you. And there is nothing like

‘I supported PF.

I supported UPND, no!” he said. “Serving the people is not a party allegiance. If you still want to give allegiance to those you supported and they did not win elections, you are doing a disservice to yourself .Last time here I was saying

there are some of you who believe ‘alebwelelapo (he’s coming back)’. Anzakala pati (which seat is he going to occupy)?

Kapena cipuna ca minister (maybe as a minister). Anzakala pati? Muzavomela imwe kumupasa chipuna chanu uyu muntu (Will you accept handing him your position)? Ana ononga economy (He destroyed the economy). Manje abwelelepo ankale pati (Now he should return and take which seat)? Afuna kucita chani (to do what)? What is the unfinished business that they

want to do? So just come out of that mind frame, sabotaging your own

government…Kapena akabwelela azankala pali umayor (maybe if he returns he’ll become a mayor) or pali ba ( or takes over from) Gilbert

Phiri at Anti- Corruption Commission!”



President Hichilema said politics was not a game but serious business.

He said he had proved that in his one year in office.

He called on local authorities to exert their authority to enhance development in their various localities.

“Is there anyone more important than you in this economy? No. The President lives in your ward, in your district. You are in charge of the President and the minister,” President Hichilema said. “Serving the people of Zambia is why we are seated here, to agree how we do it better. Serving the people of Zambia and serving them better every week, every month, every year.”

And President Hichilema said the UPND had been able to do a lot in eight months.

“The people of Zambia delivered change. I see many people are celebrating our anniversary on the 12th (August ). 12th was the voting day. We did not know the winner on 12, 13, 14, 15, 16. Only on the.. did we know who the winner was. So what is today? Special meeting isn’t it?” President Hichilema said. “Still, we did not take charge of the government on the 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd until 24 August. Just to get us the calendar frame of mind right. Only after the 24th of August basically on the

25th August, we started running the government.

We put things in context. Still we had no decision to make as to how to direct revenues and expenditure of the country through an instrument we

call the budget. So only in January [2022] did we send our intent through the budget approvals. And in January, we started taking charge of the resource envelope. So if you really analyse what we have done as a

new dawn government, it is from January. I am putting things in context. This is 16th August isn’t it? How many months is that?

Seven and half. One day away from seven and a half isn’t it? Now if you look at what we have been able to do in seven and half months, it is dramatic. But most of those things have been done under your

guidance and jurisdiction, you as colleagues sitted here collectively under your jurisdictions, in your areas. Do you realise how important you are in this country, till you to take your responsibilities

seriously? I believe you do. If you did not, do so from today.”



President Hichilema added “So seven months, call it or eight if you

want. I can call the new dawn government as an early maturing variety because ordinarily the things that we have done couldn’t be done before in seven months, in eight months. Let us call a spade a spade.”