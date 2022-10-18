There’s nothing special about being President- Former President Edgar Lungu

Former President Edgar Lungu has thanked the people of Zambia for continuing to observe the National Day of Prayer and reconciliation, seven years after he decreed the date.

Mr Lungu told fellow worshipers that he was happy that the Day has continued to be observed.

Addressing congregants after attending Mass at Lusaka’s Mtendere Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish today, the former Head of State paid gratitude to President Hichilema and the new dawn administration for recognizing and respecting the day of prayer.

And Mr. Lungu says there is nothing special about being President saying God can use anyone to do His work.

“God works through ordinary people whom he chooses to use at any given point, Mr. Lungu said.

“God chose to use me as President once just as he has now chosen to use President Hichilema so everything is in God’s hands, there will always be another President,” he said.

The former President who indicated from the start that he didn’t want to speak a lot prayed for Zambians to remain a loving and God-fearing people under the doctrine of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Mr. Lungu said no one can restrict God’s work or desire through time and space or personalities, insisting that God works with whoever he chooses.

And Mary Queen of Peace Parish Priest Father Evaristo Kabungo urged citizens to desist from fighting one another as they are not enemies.

Fr. Kabungo said Zambians must embrace and love one another instead of investing in negative energy, hurting or punishing each other.

Fr. Kabungo alerted Zambians from across the national divide that hurting each other only hurts the country and slows economic national progress and unity.

“What we (Zambians) should remember is that every time we fight as brother, sister husband or wife or any other family member or friend, we are doing the devil’s job. The devil rejoices in your fights and divisions, stop doing his work and love each other,” Fr. Kabungo told the congregation.

Fr. Kabungo said it was not by accident that President Lungu declared 18th October a National Day of Prayer and national reconciliation seven years ago.

“The President (Edgar Lungu) must have been driven by God and the holy spirit to declare this day as thus in order to bring Zambians together to heal, forgive and love each other,” said Father Kabungo.

Fr. Kabungo took advantage of the huge gathering to also caution Zambians against anti-Christian values such as homosexualism and lesbianism he said could undermine Zambian culture.

“There´s no way you can demand as human rights something which is not inherently human (gay rights) according to our values and traditions,” said Fr Kabungo.

“Fr. Kabungo said, “mwamuna namwamuna kukwatilana, (man and man getting married is foolishness) thats foolishness…thats embracing a culture of death which is not Zambian.”

Fr. Kabungo also said lesbian and homosexual couples in Zambia where they exist must not be allowed to adopt children for fear of permanently “damaging these innocent children because children need to be brought up in a healthy traditional environment” of man as husband and woman as wife, not men and men or women and women against Zambian cultural and traditional values of many years.