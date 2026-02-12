THERE’S SELECTIVE JUSTICE IN CORRUPTION CASES UNDER UPND – ACTION AID

12th February 2026

ACTIONAID Country Director Faides Tembatemba says there is selective dispensation of justice in corruption cases under the UPND government.

Meanwhile, Tembatemba has urged the government to be transparent in the manner it utilises property that is forfeited to the state.

On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, ordered the forfeiture of about 71 vehicles and 21 properties belonging to former president Edgar Lungu’s son, Dalitso. Justices Anne Malata-Ononuju, Pixie Yangailo and Ian Mabbolobbolo forfeited the vehicles and properties worth over K23 million, which included, among other things, a filling station, to the state.

Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Tembatemba said there was much energy focused on the opposition with regards to the corruption fight….

