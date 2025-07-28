‘There’s something to hide’: Lawyer warns Trump is creating a ‘big deal’ in Epstein case

President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case have become a problem largely of the president’s own making, according to one lawyer.

CNN legal analyst Michael Moore, who previously served as a prosecutor for the Middle District of Georgia, said on Sunday that Trump has made several curious moves related to the Epstein case that seem to be making matters worse for him. For instance, he sent Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to meet with Epstein’s former accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. He’s also attempted to deflect questions about the case despite numerous media reports suggesting that Epstein and Trump were once close friends.

“Typically, when somebody’s trying to cover something up or hide something, that means that there’s something to hide,” Moore said. “We don’t know what it is yet, but it’s there. So that can be a problem for him legally.”

Over the last several weeks, the Trump administration has sought to control the Epstein files narrative to almost no avail. For example, Trump has lashed out at reporters for asking him about the files and attacked members of his base who continue to call for him to release the files, as he promised to do while on the campaign trail.

The lack of concern about breaking that promise to his voters has led several analysts to conclude that Trump is trying to cover up something. Sending Blanche to meet with Maxwell while questions swirl about whether Trump will pardon her has reinforced that point, Moore argued.

“It’s a big deal politically, but also from a legal standpoint,” Moore said.