THERE’S TOO MUCH CORRUPTION IN PF PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM… where are they getting K25,000, K40,000 to give the structures? – KAMBWILI

THERE’S TOO MUCH CORRUPTION IN PF PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM – KAMBWILI
… where are they getting K25,000, K40,000 to give the structures?
PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili says there is too much corruption in the PF presidential campaign system, where some candidates are leaving a minimum of K25,000 to K40,000 in party structures they are visiting across the country.
Commenting on information that PF Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga wanted a neutral person to act as PF president to resolve the impasse in the former ruling party, Kambwili said PF cannot resolve an illegality with another illegality.
And commenting on information that he did not see fellow PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile as “green enough” to take
