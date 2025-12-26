THERE’S TOO MUCH CORRUPTION IN PF PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM… where are they getting K25,000, K40,000 to give the structures? – KAMBWILI

‎THERE’S TOO MUCH CORRUPTION IN PF PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM – KAMBWILI

‎… where are they getting K25,000, K40,000 to give the structures?



‎

‎

‎PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili says there is too much corruption in the PF presidential campaign system, where some candidates are leaving a minimum of K25,000 to K40,000 in party structures they are visiting across the country.



‎

‎ Commenting on information that PF Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga wanted a neutral person to act as PF president to resolve the impasse in the former ruling party, Kambwili said PF cannot resolve an illegality with another illegality.



‎

‎And commenting on information that he did not see fellow PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile as “green enough” to take

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/theres-too-much-corruption-in-pf-presidential-system-kambwili-where-are-they-getting-k25000-k40000-to-give-the-structures/