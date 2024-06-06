“They are responsible for my daughter’s death” – Moana’s father hits out at Ginimbi’s family

Over three years after his daughter Michelle “Moana” Amuli died in a tragic car crash alongside Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and two others, Ishmael Amuli, the father of the late vixen, says he is still bitter that the businessman’s family has not come to pay respects to him.

Ginimbi and Moana perished in November 2020 after his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with three other vehicles. The speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames, according to eyewitnesses.

In an interview from his Domboshava home, Amuli said he had a bone to pick with the Ginimbi family, as they had not come to console him even though his daughter had died after celebrating her birthday in an establishment owned by Ginimbi.

Moana and Ginimbi had celebrated her 27th birthday at Dreams Night Club before the fatal crash that took their lives.

“I am so saddened by Genius’ father Anderson’s arrogance not to come and pay his condolence message to me given my daughter Moana was killed while in the company of his son. She was at his Dreams Night club, so they are responsible for my daughter’s death.

“In our African culture, if my child commits a crime somewhere, I go and console the victims. So, because the Kadungures are rich, my child is nothing to them, it’s like I stay as far as Epworth or Bindura but we both stay here in Domboshava,” he said.

Amuli said that he had warned his daughter against spending time with certain socialites, as he felt that they were a threat to her life.

“Moana did not listen to me. She came here in Domboshava to pick up her daughter. I told my wife to inform me as soon as she arrived and when I came in, she was seated there. I arrived and strongly tapped her on her back many times.

“I was telling her that I was not happy about her public nudity and controversies, but she kept quiet. I knelt in tears, while holding both her feet, rebuking her for moving around these (socialite) circles,” he said.

Amuli said that he felt that if the late Ginimbi had survived, he would have reminded his family to act more respectfully.

“She was my only daughter. My brother had one daughter and we had one girl sibling in all our generations, she did not know how important she was in our clan’s lineage.

“I humbly begged her and showed her that according to the rituals that had been done on her, when we took her back home in Malawi, what she was now doing in public was taboo, had saddened her ancestors and I had been sent to rebuke her for doing so.

“I did not get anything from Moana, my own daughter’s property, even a cup or pot, everything disappeared. If Genius was alive, maybe he would have reminded his father to come and console me. Genius’s father has wronged me,” he said.