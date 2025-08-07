“They Are Under Dark Clouds”: Prophet Mellontik Issues Chilling Warning for DJ Maphorisa and DJ Cleo

Zimbabwean Prophet Mellontik Orasi has stirred panic and concern on social media after issuing a prophetic warning involving South African music giants DJ Maphorisa and DJ Cleo.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Mellontik wrote:

“As it stands, Maphorisa and Cleo are under dark clouds, a heavy prayer will save them.”

The brief but ominous statement has since triggered a wave of reactions from fans and followers, with many urging the two musicians to take the prophecy seriously.

Social Media Reacts

The prophet’s revelation quickly caught fire online, with social media users expressing deep concern for the safety of the two renowned producers.

Some offered heartfelt prayers directly under the post, while others speculated about the nature of the “dark cloud” the prophet mentioned.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Cynthia Ngcobo;

God have mercy protect them in Jesus mighty name Amen and 🙏

@Breaking News Zim;

🙏🏽May God save them.

tozo tamba chiii December. ma Piano anobva apera

@Pamela Pam Pam;

God have a mercy upon them and protect their lives in Jesus name Amen 🙏

@Mai LDrey Martin;

Dj Maphorisa may the lord protect u 🙏

@Venna Muronzi;

Dear Heavenly Father, shield Maphorisa and Cleo with your divine protection

More Grim Prophecies Emerge

In a separate follow-up post, Prophet Mellontik issued further chilling revelations, adding that multiple tragic events could soon unfold in South Africa. He wrote:

“Whilst this post is still fresh:

South African male musician resting amapiano

South African male actor resting sabc, Mzansi telenovela

Massive train accident in South Africa, KZN.”

While he did not name any individuals, Prophet Mellontik revealed that he foresees death and tragedy within the country’s entertainment industry and beyond.