“They Are Way Off” – Burna Boy Laughs Off $22 Million Net Worth Estimate



Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy has brushed off online estimates regarding his wealth, specifically Google search results claiming his net worth sits at $22 million.





The Interview



During a recent interview, the “African Giant” couldn’t help but laugh when presented with the figure. He clarified that the estimate is inaccurate, implying that his actual financial standing is significantly higher. However, he noted that he is quite comfortable with the public underestimating his wealth.





He stated:



”I prefer them saying that, that’s cool. I like that one. They are way off. Its truly a blessing to be in a situation to take change my family’s life and take care of expenses for other people“





Evidence of Wealth



The singer’s dismissal of the $22 million figure aligns with his recent spending habits in 2025. Reports highlight that he has made massive luxury acquisitions this year, including becoming the first African to own the 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at over ₦1.5 billion ($600,000). His total car collection is reportedly valued at nearly ₦19 billion ($13 million), featuring rare models like a McLaren Senna Carbon Fibre Edition and a Ferrari Purosangue.





Recent Concert Drama



The interview comes amidst a separate controversy where the singer faced backlash for ejecting a fan from his “No Sign of Weakness” tour at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Burna Boy had stopped his performance to call out a fan in the front row who was sleeping, stating that seeing such a sight “pisses him off.”



