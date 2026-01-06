“They Dragged Funke Downstairs” – Bimbo Thomas Recounts Terrifying Robbery on Movie Set





Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas has opened up about a traumatic near-death experience during the production of the hit movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga, revealing that the cast and crew were attacked by armed robbers while filming in Ebute Metta, Lagos.





Targeting Funke Akindele



Speaking in a recent interview, Thomas disclosed that the attackers were specifically hunting for the film’s producer and lead actress, Funke Akindele. She explained that prior to the attack, there had been underlying tensions with local “hoodlums” who felt the movie’s portrayal of street life was too close to their reality, leading to disturbances despite the presence of security.





The Night of Terror



The situation reached a boiling point late one night at the hotel where the crew was lodging. According to Thomas, panic ensued around midnight when they heard aggressive banging and shouts from the intruders trying to force their way in.





She noted that the actresses, realizing the danger, initially tried to hide Akindele inside a room while praying for safety. However, the attackers eventually broke in.





Gunpoint Humiliation



Thomas recounted the chilling moment the men located Akindele. She stated that they dragged the filmmaker downstairs to her vehicle and, while brandishing weapons, forced her to sing and dance for them. She noted that while only a few men entered the building, a larger group had surrounded the premises, leaving the crew helpless.





The Rescue



The ordeal came to an end only after security forces were alerted. Gunshots were exchanged, causing the attackers to flee the scene. Thomas described the event as a deeply scarring moment that left everyone emotionally shaken.



Reflecting on their survival, she simply said:



“We truly thank God”