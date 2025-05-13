They got it wrong, pharmacy boss dismantles US drug theft claims

Chairman of the Association of Citizen-Owned Pharmaceutical Companies Gallen Sichilima, says the United States’ accusations that stolen aid-funded medicines are being sold in nearly half the country’s pharmacies is not just exaggerated, but dangerously flawed.

This followed a stinging announcement by U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales who said his government was suspending part of its annual aid package because life-saving drugs meant to be free, were being stolen from public hospitals and sold in private outlets.

According to Gonzalez, a survey of around 2,000 pharmacies from 2021 to 2023 allegedly found that up to 95% were stocking and selling donated medicine.

But Sichilima fired back live on Diamond TV ‘s “Costa” programme, insisting the numbers did not add up, starting with the fact that Zambia does not even have that many pharmacies.

“Zambia stood at 1,396 pharmacies. So the figure is wrong,” Sichilima said bluntly.

He explained that the survey methods used by the U.S. team were too simplistic and overlooked the real science of pharmaceutical distribution.

According to him, the investigators merely walked into pharmacies, bought drugs, and traced the batch numbers, assuming they were stolen from government supplies.

But that, Sichilima said, is a basic misunderstanding of how drug procurement works.

He explained that in many cases, both government and private pharmacies receive stock from the same manufacturer, sometimes even from the same production batch especially when the government’s order is too small to meet the required batch quantity for exclusive production.

“We are a small country and many of our orders do not meet the manufacturer’s minimum. So the same batch can end up being split between public and private sector. That does not mean the medicine was stolen,” he said.

By George Musonda

Kalemba