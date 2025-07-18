THEY’RE A LOT OF FAKE DOCTORS AT UTH – MUCHIMA





HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima has raised concern over the presence of imposters posing as medical professionals at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), warning that some individuals are swindling patients under the guise of providing healthcare services.





Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting in Lusaka, Wednesday, Dr Muchima urged UTH management to implement stricter identification systems for its staff in order to weed out fraudulent individuals, locally referred to as chimutengo, who exploit patients for money.





“The car park is fee paying, but we also need a car park for our members of staff. We cannot be charging them that money; they are coming here for work. The car park is supposed to be free for those coming for work”



