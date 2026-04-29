Thierry Henry dismantles PSG-Bayern: controversial refereeing, Dembélé advantage and Olise untouchable against Nuno Mendes





“Listen, everybody loves a 5-4 game, but you also have to be blunt about how we got here.” In my opinion, the penalty given just before half time on Alphonso Davies is a huge mistake at the level of the Champions League. That’s just not a hand. Never.





The referee almost offered PSG a lifeline at the worst moment, while Bayern were choking the game. Giving such a late penalty to a player like Ousmane Dembélé is a gift that totally changes the mental dynamics of the second period.





But beyond the refereeing, what really stood out to me tonight is Michael Olise. I’ve seen Nuno Mendes neutralize some of Europe’s best wingers in recent years, he’s an exceptional, powerful and intelligent defender.

Yet tonight, Olise has completely messed it up. He attacked him non-stop, with dribbling, speed, creativity… Sometimes even with a form of provocation. At times Mendes seemed lost, which is extremely rare.





PSG can return with a 5-4 victory, but if Olise replicates this level in the second leg, then Paris will have a very complicated evening. ”