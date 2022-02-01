THIEVES BREAK IN AT MANYAMA PRIMARY SCHOOL IN SEARCH OF FREE EDUCATIONAL GRANT

News of Schools receiving grants for Free Education has been received with excitement by most communities with most parents now using the savings from this gasture by the New dawn government to buy farming implements.

However criminals in Manyama community had different plans especially after seeing teachers that went for training on new guidelines on how to use this money come with bread and butter for the first.

The criminals who thought the teachers who went for the training came with the cash and was being kept in the head teachers office decided to break a big hole behind the head teachers office.

Once inside the criminals were greeted to empty finished sofas and papers typical of most head teachers offices that have suffered without grants or funding in the last 10 years PF has been power.

Disappointed with the turn of events the criminals scattered papers and left in disappointment.

Surprisingly all the teachers at the school including the watch man only discovered this in the morning.