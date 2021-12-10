By Ulande Nkomesha,

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says thieves will not enjoy themselves under the UPND leadership.

And Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Silumesi Muchula says the Commission is happy with the stance taken by the new dawn government in the fight against corruption.

In a speech read on his behalf by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe during the commemoration of the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day, Thursday, President Hichilema said his government would make it difficult for corrupt elements to thrive.

“My government will not allow corruption to thrive during our tenure of office. We are where we are as a country, because corruption was allowed to seep into the very fabric of our society. It became acceptable to the extent that criminals were being glorified for amassing ill-gotten wealth, citizens were being made to pay bribes to access services that are due to them by right. Marketeers had to pay bribes just to be allowed to trade from the market.

This will not happen in my government. We will make it difficult for corrupt elements to thrive. Thieves will not enjoy themselves, not while we are in office. Perpetrators of corruption will face the law regardless of their standing in society,” he said.

The President said the fight against corruption was not vindictive or meant to punish political opponents.

“Our fight against corruption is not vindictive, it is not to punish political opponents or silence voices of critics. Ours is to safeguard the resources of our country and leave a legacy of transparent and accountable leadership that will be a beacon to the continent and the world at large,” President Hichilema said.

“Corruption is a global problem. A problem that has been listed as one of the biggest threats to the attainment of the global sustainable development goals, and a hindrance to a prosperous and peaceful Africa. In Zambia, we have had a devastating experience with corruption and its related vices.

It is not a secret that billions of Kwacha have been lost through corrupt deals, misappropriation of public funds, and theft. Our treasury has been all but emptied because corruption was allowed to thrive by those who were entrusted by Zambians to manage the country’s resources.”

And President Hichilema said good progress had been made by law enforcement agencies in the recovery of stolen assets.

“When my government was elected into office, I made it very clear, and loudly so, that one of our main areas of focus would be to stamp out corruption, seal all corruption loopholes, and recover monies and assets that have been looted through corruption.

If you read the United Party for National Development 2021 manifesto, you will notice that the fight against corruption stands out as one of the keystones for the UPND government in our quest to build a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia,” President Hichilema said.

“My government has pledged to implement a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, through the adoption of new strategies such as the setting up of fast-track anti-corruption courts to expedite the disposal of corruption cases. This will enable law enforcement agencies to quickly conclude cases and take remedial action as determined by the courts.

My government will ensure that what was stolen from the people of Zambia is returned and put to use in uplifting the lives of our people. The process of recovering stolen assets is already underway, and good progress is being made by law enforcement agencies in this regard.”

President Hichilema called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that there were no opportunities for corruption to thrive.

“In order for the fight against corruption to be effective and achieve the desired results, institutions that are mandated to lead the fight must be well equipped with the necessary skills and resources, both human and capital. This is why my government has committed to ensuring that the Anti-Corruption Commission is adequately funded to enable them discharge their mandate effectively and efficiently.

We are well aware that the commission in the recent past has been constrained in executing their duties due to lack of adequate resources, which has seen a rise in incidences of corruption in the country. My government has therefore increased the budgetary allocation to the ACC in the 2022 national budget, to ensure that they are fully supported to carry out their mandate,” he said.

“I wish to call upon law enforcement agencies to do their part and ensure that the system does not open up opportunities for corruption. Where corruption rears its head, crush it immediately and emphatically. Citizens, do your part too, by reporting suspected misconduct in management and distribution of resources to law enforcement agencies.”

President Hichilema said corruption was a threat to economic recovery.

“We are on a clear path to economic recovery. The policies and strategies put in place by government are designed to get us there, and get there we shall. But the threat of corruption remains ever present and ready to jeopardize our efforts. We will not allow it.

The challenge therefore is to our law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to combat the scourge of corruption, and recover assets that were stolen through corruption and related crimes. My government will continue to render the necessary support to ease the work of law enforcement and ensure they perform to the people’s expectations,” said President Hichilema.

And Muchula said the Commission was happy with the stance taken by the new dawn government against corruption.

“As a lead institution in the fight against corruption, the commission greatly appreciates the political stance that the new dawn government has continued to take since taking office after the triumphant August 12th general elections.

From the first speech that was officially made to the country, the move to denounce corruption and all other related crimes is a clear indication of how high the fight against corruption is placed on this government’s agenda,” he said.

“As a commission, we also keenly take note the government’s consistency in most public addresses and appreciate the impact that the pronouncement of zero tolerance to corruption has had on the minds of Zambian people. Such pronouncements have in the past few months helped the commission to slowly enjoy public good-will which we hope will be enhanced in due course.”

He said the Commission was looking forward to the implementation of various mechanisms that would effectively contribute towards a reduction in the corruption levels in the country.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission is also eagerly looking forward to the implementation of various mechanisms that will effectively contribute towards a reduction in the levels of corruption in the country as well as saving public resources.

Measures such as the revision of the Anti-Corruption law and others related to it, establishing of fast track anti-corruption courts, enhancing the existence and operations of integrity committees in ministries, departments and agencies through Cabinet Office, increased funding for public awareness and other corruption prevention activities in both rural and urban areas as well as human resource capacity building,” said Muchula.

“We are hopeful that these and other measures, too numerous to mention, will place the anti-corruption fight on the right path and steer the country on its much-desired road to economic emancipation and social progress. Allow me to also remind every Zambian and others living in Zambia that the fight against corruption should not just be left to the Anti-Corruption Commission and other governance institutions.

Combating corruption is and should always be the obligation of all in the country. This is because the devastating effects of this scourge do not spare anyone. Where corruption thrives, social economic development suffers resulting in inadequate or poor provision of education, health and many other social services.

This in turn increases poverty, crime, discontentment and other social ills thereby affecting people’s livelihoods and their wellbeing. If Zambia is to reclaim its social and economic independence, then we all need to show commitment and take action against corruption wherever we smell it or see it.”