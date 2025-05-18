THIEVING OF DRUGS HAS BEEN HAPPENING FOR OVER 30YRS – GOVT



COMMERCE Minister Chipoka Mulenga has wondered how over 2,000 pharmacies were selling stolen drugs donated by the American government and other donors, when the country only has 1,300 registered pharmacies.





Mulenga says thieving of medicines has been happening for over 30 years, even before the Patriotic Front formed government.





He says government is not under pressure to release the forensic report on drug theft following US Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales’ revelations that over 2000 pharmacies are selling stolen medicines.





Meanwhile, the Chingola lawmaker says a nice maternity ward was constructed in Munsenga ward through CDF, such that an old woman wanted to have children again in order to experience giving birth in the new building.



News Diggers