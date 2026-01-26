THINGS ARE BAD – CATHOLIC PRIEST

IT is a shame that Zambians have continued to suffer under the UPND government, with farmers sleeping overnight at commercial banks corridors, skyrocketing prices of fertiliser, fuel and mealie meal, a Catholic priest has said.

Father Michael Elvis Chimfwembe says Zambians have been enduring the hard and excruciating hardship in the last four years and has described the government interventions as nothing little more than voter enticements rather than real solutions.

Fr Chimfwembe, a curate at St John the Evangelist Cathedral Parish under the Kasama Archdiocese, said rising fuel, fertiliser and mealie-meal prices, coupled with unpaid farmers spending nights at commercial banks in desperate attempts to access funds, was painting a grim picture that contradicted official statistical economic growth and assurances.

Fr Chimfewmbe said this during Sunday Holy Mass to observe the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time Year A at Saint John the Evangelist Cathedral Parish of Kasama Archdiocese.

“To me, this is a shame. Let us not pretend as Christians that things are okay when our brothers and sisters are suffering,” Fr Chimfwembe said. “If you are in a better position yourself, don’t think everyone else is.”

He said that farmers had been among the hardest hit, noting that despite repeated assurances from politicians in government that money was available in banks, many farmers had been forced to queue for days, exposed to harsh

weather, hoping to access their funds.

“Politicians (in government) appear on television saying money is there, but if that is true, why are farmers lining up in the sun?” he asked.

“Some of them did not even celebrate Christmas or New Year with their families. They slept at bus stations and banks, asking themselves, ‘If I go back home, will I still find the money?’”

Fr Chimfwembe warned that the continued neglect of farmers could have dire consequences for national food security.

“I am afraid that if this continues, next year we may not even have enough food to feed the people of Zambia,” he said.

He also raised concern over the plight of civil servants, particularly in the education sector, saying many teachers remained demotivated due to stagnant salaries and prolonged acting appointments.

“When I move from one school to another, I hear the same complaints. The cost of living is high, yet salaries are stuck. Some have been acting head teachers since 2015. They are called ‘Ba Sir’ out of respect, but their salaries leave much to be desired,” Fr Chimfwembe said.

Fr Chimfwembe dismissed recent improvements in electricity supply as temporary and politically motivated, warning citizens not to be deceived.

“The epileptic supply of electricity… make no mistake, this is an election year. The consistent power supply you are seeing now is meant to entice you,” he said.

“After elections, you will see the real picture. Don’t throw away your power bank.”

He warned that claims the Kariba Dam was full could be misleading, warning that it would have to dry no sooner than the August general elections would be over.

“You and I must speak a message of hope and consolation,” he said. “We must not keep quiet while people suffer.”

Daily Nation Zambia