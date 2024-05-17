THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE IN THE COUNTRY!- MPNVP

THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE IN THE COUNTRY!

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

The current ongoing situation in the Country is extremely very worrying! Our leaders seem to be lost. Honestly they have run out of ideas.

Things are getting worse. We are headed for a calamitous future. The Administration of President Hakainde Hichilema is not inspiring at all! We have no hope of regaining the economic stature favorable for human survival.



Local businesses are in a mess. The Government has prioritized foreign businesses at the expense of its own people. The entire Lusaka Town Centre for instance is now paralyzed completely. The former busy trading centre is now a white elephant. Traders simply go for sunbathing while others spend time playing games like draft. Indians, Lebanese, Chinese and Tanzanians have automatically taken over the supply of hardware’s.



These people are allowed trading as wholesalers and retailers at the same time. They order cheap building materials from China while our local traders order expensive and durable building materials from South Africa. It is shocking that even the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) employees are seen buying cheap building materials from places like West Gate without demanding for receipts. These foreign nationals are reaping our monies with impunity without remitting any tax to the Government.



The same situation is taking place across the Country. The Mines have been taken over by foreign nationals who are exploiting our precious minerals without paying any tax incentives. The Chinese have built big shops in almost all districts of our Country suffocating local traders. One wonders about the relevance of some Government Ministries like Ministry of Small Scale and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Youths, the CEEC, ZDA and several other Institutions..



Our people have become destitute and vagabonds (homeless) in their own Country while foreigners are allowed devouring our natural resources. Block moulding, Chicken rearing, Mushroom production, Supply of goods, Mining, Timber trading and Construction businesses are usurped by foreign nationals under our watch.



The President and his Administration are busy cutting deals at Community House and are holding big events at State House and other lucrative venues simply to discuss how to reap our Country!



We need to begin mobilizing now so that we can reclaim for our national cake. This is the time to demand for what belongs to us! The Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles (MPNVP) will not remain quiet and stand akimble while some unpatriotic trends keep taking place.

MPNVP – WE ARE GENUINE WATCHDOGS OF OUR NATION!