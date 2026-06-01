“This election is boring. There’s too much peace in our streets…”





I remember 5 years ago. Many were beaten, shot at, teargassed and youths resorted to protesting in the bush, away from a State that sought to “break their bones.”





The colour you wore would have been an invitation for a beating but today, your voice, your political inclination and colour you wear is met with acceptance.





I asked a youth at Kulima Tower, “Kuli bwanji pa ground?” His response was, “Too much peace ba Jito. It’s even boring but we like it like this.”



May we never go back to those dark days 🙏🏾



Jito Kayumba