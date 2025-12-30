“This Immense Tragedy Casts a Deep Shadow” – Tinubu Consoles Anthony Joshua Following Fatal Crash





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow upon receiving news of the fatal auto accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. The tragic incident occurred on Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State.



Tragedy Strikes





While the boxing star survived with reported minor injuries, the crash claimed the lives of two other individuals. Reports detail that Joshua’s Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck. Although investigations are ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that high speed and wrongful overtaking may have been contributing factors.





Trainer Confirm Dead



In a heartbreaking development, it has been confirmed that one of the deceased was Joshua’s personal trainer, known as Latz. The trainer had arrived in Nigeria barely 24 hours before the accident occurred. Fellow boxing champion Badou Jack confirmed Latz’s passing in a shocked Instagram post.





Presidential Condolence



Reacting to the devastating news, President Tinubu sent a personal message of sympathy to Joshua, acknowledging the heavy emotional toll of the incident during the festive season and praying for his recovery.





He wrote:



“AJ, I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries.





This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season. I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident.





As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride.





In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.





I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”