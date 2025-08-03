THIS IS NO TIME FOR EXPERIMENTATION: is this the right time and timing for Binwell Mpundu to take up such a responsibility?

THIS IS NO TIME FOR EXPERIMENTATION



Binwell Mpundu’s decision to announce his presidential candidature on August 2, 2025, is a bold but risky move.





While his youthful energy and independent status align with calls for a generational shift in Zambian politics, his early announcement might prove costly.





Yes, the youths are looking for young people to represent them at higher levels of leadership, but is this the right time and timing for Binwell to take up such a responsibility?





Recently Binwell in an audio recording addressed the issue of whether he would run for the presidency. His response, which we found to be very mature, was that the opposition alliance and the youths would decide and if they pick him then he would go for it. Now what has changed?





Mpundu should have used his influence to rally behind a leader who has the capacity to stand against Hakainde Hichilema. Many Zambians, disappointed with the current leadership, will feel that this is not time for experimental leadership.





It has been stated severally by various groups that the risk of keeping Hakainde Hichilema in power should outweigh the personal ambition of any opposition leader. HH has clearly shown that he will do anything to hold on to power and is willing to destroy state institutions and political parties, and to change the constitution to prepare for eventual removal of presidential term limits.





Binwell has so far done well in mobilising youths, but they too cannot achieve much as exlusively a youth electoral block. But it now appears that the support he is seeing on social media has gone to his head.





This is time for all those who genuinely want to see a change in leadership to put their efforts into finding a strong candidate for 2026.





If Binwell is successful in his bid to be on the ballot, he will certainly divide the youth vote to the advantage of the ruling party.





The Presidency of Zambia is a monumentally serious undertaking, for which Binwell Mpundu has not yet exhibited the maturity, knowledge span or even diction, to qualify to be considered.

Even if one looked outside the opposition leaders who have already declared their intentions, Mr Mpundu cannot yet match the proven professional competence and political leadership stature of, say, Dr Chitalu Chilufya.





This is not about Binwell Mpundu’s age, but just that he seems under-qualified to tackle the kind of problems Zambia faces today.





There is a legitimate case to be made about sluggish change of generation in Zambia’s political leadership circles. But this is hardly the reason for lowering the qualifications for the Zambian Presidency, to whoever makes the most noise.





