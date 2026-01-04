THIS IS NOT PERSECUTION — IT IS INVESTIGATION



The statement circulating in public suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema is “going after” Lusaka Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda is misleading, exaggerated, and deliberately crafted to push a false narrative.





Let us separate emotion from facts.



Archbishop Alick Banda has not been arrested, charged, or persecuted. He has been called by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to assist with investigations, a normal legal process that applies to all citizens in Zambia. Being called for questioning does not mean guilt, and it does not amount to harassment or intimidation.





Trying to dress up a lawful investigation as an attack on the Catholic Church or Christianity is dishonest propaganda. Zambia being a Christian nation does not mean clergy are exempt from the law. Christianity itself teaches truth, accountability, and cooperation with lawful authority—not immunity.





It is also wrong to drag the President into an operational matter handled by independent institutions. President Hakainde Hichilema does not run investigations, does not summon individuals, and does not interfere with law enforcement agencies. To suggest otherwise is to mislead the public and undermine confidence in State institutions.





If we begin to treat every investigation involving a prominent figure as persecution, then we are effectively saying some people are above the law. That is a dangerous path for democracy.





Zambia must reject sensationalism and emotional blackmail. Let institutions do their work. Let investigations proceed without political or religious noise. And let us stop weaponising faith to score political points.





This is not about attacking a Bishop.

This is not about fighting the Church.

This is about upholding the rule of law.



Truth must always be louder than propaganda.



Written with love by Aaron Shamoba