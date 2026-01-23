🌍🔥“THIS IS NOT WHAT I EXPECTED” — ISHOWSPEED LEAVES NIGERIA 🇳🇬💔





Global streamer iShowSpeed has exited Nigeria after a brief stay, saying the experience didn’t reflect the culture he hoped to show the world.





While other African countries offered him heritage, nature, and identity, his time in Lagos was marked by noise, pressure, and constant demands for money.





Now, he’s heading to Benin to continue his African journey searching for stories, culture, and meaning.



Africa is watching. The world is listening.



African hype media