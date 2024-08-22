“This is politics in court” – Pastor Mboro claims orders from “above” keeping him in jail after he is denied bail

The legal representatives of controversial South African cleric Pastor Mboro claim that some powerful politicians are pulling the strings to ensure his stay in jail after he was denied bail earlier this week.

Mboro was denied bail together with his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, while his son, Revival Motsoeneng, was released on warning. The bail denial condemned the cleric to two more months in prison.

Mboro’s lawyer, Phillip Dlamini said he believed that the police officers being tasked with the investigation of the matter were receiving instructions from high-ranking politicians.

“This is politics in court, or the police are acting on some instructions from above to ensure that Motsoeneng doesn’t get bail. This is not because the evidence says so or there are tangible reasons why he shouldn’t be granted bail.

“This is a typical case where the three are kept in jail, not in the interest of justice,” he said.

Dlamini said while they respected the South African Police Services as a whole, they were singling out the officers who were handling Mboro’s case in particular.

“I’m not criticising the police. Some officers are doing a great job. This court is not a rubber stamp of the police. It is independent of anybody. It administers fair, equitable justice. The three are not a flight risk,” he said.

“The two accused are suffering because of Motsoeneng. He is well-known and popular throughout the country.”

Mboro was denied bail after state prosecutor Pheello Vilakazi argued that it would send a bad message to the rest of the community if men who were seen threatening children were released so soon after their arrest.

“It will not be in the interest of justice for any of the accused persons to be granted bail unless they can show evidence that their release will not undermine the interest of justice,” Vilakazi said.

The self-proclaimed prophet together with his son and bodyguard, stormed the premises of a Katlehong school and left with two boys that are said to be grandchildren.

The mother of the children reportedly died in April, resulting in a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family over custody of the children.

Following the incident, angry community members and learners set fire to the Incredible Happenings Church premises, destroying the large white marquee.