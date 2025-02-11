This is what Kendrick Lamar will earn for the Super Bowl halftime show

he Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched musical performances in the world. Last year’s Super Bowl drew in an estimated 123 million viewers worldwide, according to Forbes.

For artists, it’s a career-defining moment, a chance to showcase their talent on a stage that has a global audience. However, when it comes to payment, the numbers might surprise you. Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is no exception to the unique financial dynamics of the Super Bowl halftime show.

So, how much does he actually get paid for his performance?

Prestige over Paycheck

According to WCNC, artists who perform at the Super Bowl halftime show don’t receive a traditional performance fee. Regardless of the artists, be it Lamar, Rihanna, or Jay-Z, the NFL does not pay artists for their time on stage. Instead, the league covers production costs, which can run into the millions, but the artists themselves perform essentially for free.

This might seem shocking, especially considering the scale of the event. The Super Bowl regularly attracts over 100 million viewers worldwide, and the halftime show is often the most-watched segment of the broadcast. Artists perform without a direct paycheck, however, the benefits extend far beyond immediate financial gain.

Exposure and building a legacy

While Lamar isn’t pocketing a hefty fee for his halftime performance, the exposure he gains is invaluable. The Super Bowl halftime show is a cultural phenomenon, and performing on that stage cements an artist’s place in music history. For Lamar, whose work often explores themes of identity, race, and social justice, the halftime show offers a platform to amplify his message to an audience that might not typically engage with his music.

Moreover, the halftime show often leads to a significant boost in streaming numbers and album sales. For instance, after Rihanna’s 2023 performance, her music saw a 640% increase in streams. Lamar, whose catalogues include critically acclaimed albums like good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN., is likely to experience a similar surge in interest. This renewed attention can translate into millions of dollars in revenue from streaming platforms, merchandise sales, and increased ticket demand for future tours.

The NFL’s rationale for not paying performers is rooted in the belief that the exposure is payment enough. The league invests heavily in the production of the halftime show, often spending upwards of $10 million to create a visually stunning and technically flawless performance. For artists, the opportunity to collaborate with the NFL’s production team and reach such a massive audience is seen as a fair trade-off for the lack of a direct paycheck.

The bottom line

While Lamar won’t receive a direct payment, he will earn a small, union-mandated minimum fee, reportedly around $1,000, as per the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Under union agreements, this minimal compensation typically amounts to around $1,000 per day for rehearsals and the performance itself, WCNC reports.

About Lamar

Lamar, born on June 17, 1987, was inspired by Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre. He started rapping while in elementary school and even released his first mixtape at the age of 16 while still in high school.

Since then, he has not only redefined the boundaries of hip-hop but has also built an impressive financial empire through his craft. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be between $85 million and $140 million, solidifying his status as one of the wealthiest and most influential artists in the music industry.

Recently when Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, they also saw a major boost to their catalogs. There was a 183% increase in album sales for Dr. Dre a week after the show. Blige’s album sales also rose 999%.