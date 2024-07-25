THIS IS ZAKARIA KARINGA, A FIRST YEAR MEDICAL STUDENT AT UNZA WHO WAS APPREHENDED YESTERDAY FOR FAKING AN ABDUCTION AND ASKING HIS FRIENDS TO CALL HIS FATHER AND DEMAND K80,000 RANSOM

POLICE REPORT: INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED ABDUCTION CASE OF UNZA STUDENT REVEALS FALSE REPORT



July 24, 2024



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the developments regarding an alleged abduction case reported at Kafue Police Station allegedly involving Zakaria Haringa, aged 20, a first-year medical student at the University of Zambia (UNZA), which has turned out to be a fabricated story.



Yesterday the July 23, 2024, at 20:00 hours, Mr. Steven Haringa, aged 41, of house number 3031 Kaseba Site and Service, Kafue, reported that his son, Mr. Zakaria Haringa, aged 20, a first-year medical student at UNZA, was alleged to have been abducted by unknown persons.



The incident was reported to have occurred between Saturday, July 20, 2024, and July 23, 2024, at 19:00 hours, at UNZA in Lusaka.



According to Mr. Steven Haringa, his son was lodging at a private boarding house near UNZA. On July 20, 2024, he attempted to contact his son, but his calls went unanswered. On July 23, 2024, around 19:00 hours, he received a phone call demanding K80,000 for the release of his son.



The alleged abductors threatened to harm Mr. Zakaria Haringa if the money was not paid and sent a short video showing him being tortured.



A case docket was opened, and the police launched an investigation in conjunction with the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). The alleged abductors had promised to release the victim by 12:00 hours today.



Upon thorough investigation, today July 24,2024, at around 12:00 hours, Police successfully apprehended the following individuals:



• A male Juvenile aged 18, at named Secondary School in Chongwe

• A male juvenile aged 17, of Chikonkoto Village, Chongwe, a pupil at named Secondary School, Chongwe

• Mr. Zakaria Haringa, aged 20, of Kafue

It has been established that the alleged abduction was a fabricated story orchestrated by Mr. Zakaria Haringa to extort money from his father after squandering the funds he had received through betting on his cellphone. The three individuals involved Mr. Zakaria Haringa and two juveiles being investigated for giving false information and attempting to extort money.



The Zambia Police Service condemns such deceptive actions that waste valuable police resources and cause unnecessary distress to families. Legal actions will be taken against those involved in this fraudulent activity. We urge the public to report genuine cases and avoid making false claims that divert police efforts from real emergencies.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER