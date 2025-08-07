This Rwandan man has lived in isolation for over 55 years  due to extreme  fear of women

A man in Rwanda has reportedly lived in isolation for more than 55 years, a result of a rare and severe psychological condition called gynophobia, which causes an extreme, irrational fear of women.



For over half a century, he has avoided any contact with women, even in a society where social interactions are crucial.


His condition, which remains largely unexplored, has kept him confined to his own world, offering a glimpse into the complexities of mental health disorders that often go unnoticed and untreated.

