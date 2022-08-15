This supposed banker has been pregnant since 2014 – Annie Idibia reacts to rumour of Tuface impregnating another woman

Nollywood Actress, Annie Idibia has reacted in a special way to the rumours that her husband, Singer Tuface Idibia, impregnated another woman said to be a banker.

Days back, rumor went rife that he’d impregnated the ‘mysterious banker’ but 2Face in a statement issued by his manager, Efe Omorogbe, debunked the reports describing it as false and malicious.

Annie reposted the statement released on her Instagram story and wrote, “As in na 2014 this supposed “Banker” dey carry belle o lol, Just can’t with malicious humans.”

The statement had read;

Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.

Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for 2Baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation.

Annie Macualay-Idibia has been married to Innocent Idibia since 2012.

