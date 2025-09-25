This time I expect his Excellency, President HH to listen more and talk less-Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Martin Mwango

Rev. Fr. Martin Mwango

Catholic Priest



This time I expect his Excellency, President HH to listen more and talk less



I write in my capacity as the servant of God and indeed as the son of the soil to offer guidance and reflection on the recent engagements between the State and our chiefs. While I welcome your call for dialogue between the Church Mother Bodies and other stakeholders in governance, I am compelled to express my concerns about the lack of collective voice from our chiefs in these meetings





*The Power of Listening*



Mr. President, my expectation is to see you listening more and talking less. The recent meeting with the chiefs from all kingdoms in Zambia was an opportunity for the nation to hear their collective wisdom, especially in a time when national unity is compromised by tribal divisions. Unfortunately, we only heard your voice, while the chiefs remained silent.





*A Call to Action*



I urge you, Mr. President, to develop the art of listening between now and the general elections. Zambians know your line of thought, but they need to hear their expectations reflected through their leaders. Our chiefs will be failing in their duty if they leave Lusaka without telling you the truth about the struggles of their subjects.





*The Cry of the People*



The high cost of living, fuel shortages, load shedding, delayed payments to farmers, and inconsistent agricultural policies are just a few of the challenges facing our people. These are the issues that our chiefs should be speaking out about, and their voice should be heard by the nation.





*A Message of Hope*



Our chiefs are wise and hold the key to national unity if engaged without political bias. I implore you, Mr. President, to create space for their collective voice to be heard. Let us work together to address the needs of the poor and vulnerable, and may the wisdom of our chiefs guide us towards a more united and prosperous Zambia.





May God bless our nation and guide your leadership, Mr. President.