This unity is for the farmer who supplied maize to the FRA and has not been paid -Mundubile





By Staff Reporter



Former FDD presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has clarified that the unity between the Tonse Alliance and the PF Pamodzi Alliance was a people-driven call and not merely a decision made by two political leaders.





Mundubile said the demand for opposition unity came from various groups of citizens, including youths who were removed from illegal mining sites, “nakulu muntita pamaka,” farmers who supplied maize to the FRA but have not yet been paid, and church leaders who appealed to the opposition to unite in order to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from office.





Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, the Tonse Alliance president said Zambians are more than ready for change and that he is responding to the people’s demands for a new direction in leadership.



Current Zambia