THOSE BEHIND RIOTOUS BEHAVIOR AT CBU, THEIR DAYS ARE NUMBERED- Copperbelt Province Minister

Beloved Citizens,



THOSE BEHIND RIOTOUS BEHAVIOR AT CBU, THEIR DAYS ARE NUMBERED



Last night, some students at The Copperbelt University in Kitwe ran amok damaging properties, looting and disturbing peace of the innocent citizens simply because there was disruption of water supply at the campus due to the fault that Nkana Water & Sanitation Company experienced few days ago.



Our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema not too long ago donated three commercial boleholes at CBU to help resolve water challenges at the highest learning institution.The three (3) boleholes that our Head of State Mr Hakainde Hichilema donated were sunk and installed with complete pumping system with 10,000 litres water tank each which comes to 30,000 litre in total.



As we are talking students are able to draw water from the said boleholes .What is remaining is to reticulate the water into the hostels and other areas and CBU Management is working on the same issue.



On top of that,according to our investigation by the time the students were rioting Nkana Water & Sanitation Company had already restored the supply of water at the campus ,so the question really is what was the point of rioting and damaging properties?



Additionally,The Copperbelt University Management also brought in a water bowelser to cushion the water challenges as a short term interventions during the period. Like we said,there was no need for some of our students resorting to destroying innocent people’s properties.



As Government,we never expected to see what we have witnessed from our students who are our future leaders.Going forward, we don’t want to see what we saw last night,such behaviour is not good and we will not encourage it because it is detrimental to development.



We are also aware that,there are some external forces trying to incite our students and those behind such acts ,their days are numbered.We urge the police to get down to the matter as quickly as possible and avail the information to the general public what could have happened.



The New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema believes in dialogue and not resorting to riotous behaviours whenever an issue arises.We really sympathize with our innocent citizens whose properties got destroyed during the fracas.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister