Those who denied me on  Sunday were paid by my enemies – Kwacha MP

KWACHA MP BLAMES PAID INDIVIDUALS FOR CHURCH SERVICE COMMOTION AND REMAINS CONFIDENT OF RE-ADOPTION IN 2026





By Joseph Kaputula



Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament Charles Mulenga says some unknown elements paid a few individuals to cause commotion during a church service where President Hakainde Hichilema was in attendance.





Mr. Mulenga endured an awkward moment on Sunday when congregants at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kwacha East congregation jeered at him during President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit, with some worshippers sarcastically denying that they knew him.





Mr. Mulenga has told Phoenix News that despite the incident, he is confident that the UPND will readopt him for the 2026 general elections, citing his achievements in the constituency, including clinics, market shelters, and classroom blocks, as evidence of his effectiveness.





He believes that it is unfair to conclude that he is unpopular based on one incident, noting that many churches in the constituency recognize him.



PHOENIX NEWS