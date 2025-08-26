Those who denied me on  Sunday were paid by my enemies – Kwacha MP

KWACHA MP BLAMES PAID INDIVIDUALS FOR CHURCH SERVICE COMMOTION AND REMAINS CONFIDENT OF RE-ADOPTION IN 2026
By Joseph Kaputula
Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament Charles Mulenga says some unknown elements paid a few individuals to cause commotion during a church service where President Hakainde Hichilema was in attendance.
Mr. Mulenga endured an awkward moment on Sunday when congregants at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kwacha East congregation jeered at him during President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit, with some worshippers sarcastically denying that they knew him.
Mr. Mulenga has told Phoenix News that despite the incident, he is confident that the UPND will readopt him for the 2026 general elections, citing his achievements in the constituency, including clinics, market shelters, and classroom blocks, as evidence of his effectiveness.
He believes that it is unfair to conclude that he is unpopular based on one incident, noting that many churches in the constituency recognize him.
PHOENIX NEWS
If they were paid then even during campaign and voting they can still be used and UPND may lose the Kwacha seat…
It is possible so back down bwana.
But how are you engaging the electorate?
Personally, I have never heard of you, be it in parliament or on the ground in your constituency.
Maybe that is why you were booked!
Probably that particular ward is not well attended to by the MP.It could be good to assess the situation in other wards.If the complaints are similar it’s unfortunate then for the MP.But I believe the people who reacted against the MP were mainly the PF supporters who were the supporters of former MP.That reaction was too dramatic.The MP must work hard in the next remaining few months to off set the dent.Who knows the drama may spread like cancer since he suspects that some people were paid to decampaign him.And how about fellow UPND hopefuls? But I don’t expect fellow UPND to cause such an action where the President was present.