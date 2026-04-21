THOSE WITH LOW IQ BELIEVES THAT PAUL AND PETER (P SQUARE) ARE NOT IN GOOD TERM

THOSE WITH LOW IQ BELIEVES THAT PAUL AND PETER (P SQUARE) ARE NOT IN GOOD TERMS -This is what you don’t know, I have summarized what’s happening for everyone to understand.





Let’s start from here.



Nigerian renowned singer Peter Okoye (alias Mr. P) yesterday announced that he is changing his birthday celebration date from November 18th to November 30th. He no longer want to share his birthday celebration with his twin, Paul Okoye (A.K.A, Rudeboy), due to allegedly continued family rifts.





Like really?



Now listen to this, the fact is that these guys are into music business. Peter and Paul are like Yo Maps and Chile One of Zambia, born from the same family: these artists understands how to keep afloat in this digital era. This same Mr. P is in fact working on an album-he’s supposed to be launching it soon.





From the financial point of view, the money the P Square duo used to get then for bookings, is very much lower to what a solo artist would get today-passively. I see the drama as leverage, I believe individually these guys makes a lot of money today and have brought individual brands back to life. Yes, they k!lled the P Square brand which would have still lost value naturally due to new wave artists-but, instead they rebranded. As the P Square brand was getting old fashioned, these guys decided to rebrand as new artists: Rude Boy & Mr. P.





Differences may be there, but business and keeping trending is more central.



Actually, in case you didn’t know P-Square made a lot of money in their prime and where considered the “Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of African music” between the 2000s and 2010s and around 2015, the P-Square were regarded Nigeria’s richest singers, worth approximately $128 million with booking fees roughly $150k per show- arguably unmatched artists on the African continent.





How did they made this money though?



From physical album sales, high-value corporate endorsements, sold-out arena tours across Africa, etc.





Now how are new wave artists making money today? Let’s say for example Fireboy DML and others.





These artists are making money through streams via digital platforms-the revenue structure is very different. The modern artists benefit from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube monetization, etc: with 2024 seeing Nigerian artists earning around $38 million from Spotify alone.





So, in summary, P-Square had to sell physical items to make money, while modern artists make money passively through streams long after a song is released. What Peter and Paul are doing is simply keeping themselves relevant to benefit from the platforms of this era.



Shipungu April 21, 2026